Gladstone second-graders donating pajamas to kids in foster care

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gladstone second-grade teacher is encouraging her students to think of others this holiday season.

Instead of giving gifts to each other for Christmas, Mrs. Pepin’s class hosts a pajama drive.

“People bring pajamas to school from home and then we put them by the Christmas tree,” said Dulcie Gould, a second grader at Cameron Elementary School.

“And then when we do, we’re going to give them to other people that need pajamas,” said Charlie Beauchamp, a second grader at Cameron Elementary School.

The pajamas are donated to the U.P. Foster Closet and Social Services of Delta County.

Mrs. Pepin has been hosting a pajama drive for about a decade. Each year her class donates about 100 pairs of pajamas. Scholastic matches each pair of pajamas with a book.

“Promoting a good night’s sleep, a good nighttime routine and how that turns into better days,” said Paulette Pepin, a second-grade teacher at Cameron Elementary.

Mrs. Pepin hopes this encourages students to think of others and show compassion.

“Other people may need more than they do and to understand how they can do that, even if they don’t have a lot,” said Mrs. Pepin.

The pajama outreach follows the classroom’s card drive where students write and send cards to people in the military.

“This year, our cards went to the USS George H. W. Bush somewhere in the Mediterranean,” said Pepin.

Mrs. Pepin continues this drive every year because she feels her second graders really do grasp its importance.

“Helping is really nice,” said Gould.

“It brings good cheer to everybody. And that’s it,” said Beauchamp.

