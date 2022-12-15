Feeding America to hold distribution event in Ontonagon County Thursday

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Ontonagon on Thursday.

It will be located at the Ontonagon Village Fire Hall at 315 River Street, with food distribution beginning at noon. The food pantry is a drive-through event, please stay in your vehicle.

For a complete schedule of Feeding America events, as well as information on other food assistance resources click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.