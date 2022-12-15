Feeding America to hold distribution event in Ontonagon County Thursday

(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Ontonagon on Thursday.

It will be located at the Ontonagon Village Fire Hall at 315 River Street, with food distribution beginning at noon. The food pantry is a drive-through event, please stay in your vehicle.

For a complete schedule of Feeding America events, as well as information on other food assistance resources click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in fatal Iron County crash
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom
Marijuana
Michigan marijuana prices at all-time low
Negaunee City Fire Department
Negaunee chicken coop destroyed in fire

Latest News

Gifts set up inside the Up North Lodge on Christmas Eve
Operation Great Christmas to return to Up North Lodge
Marquette trash bag stickers
Marquette trash stickers now available
The Houghton City Council met on Wednesday to discuss a variety of topics, including the...
Houghton City Council focuses on new appointments and new firefighter approvals
For the rest of this month Provisions MQT in downtown Marquette is holding a winter clothing...
Provisions MQT teams up with Room at the Inn to collect winter clothes