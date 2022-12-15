Dickinson County Chamber of Commerce awards dinner highlights local businesses

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce is recognizing exceptional businesses. Seven awards were handed out tonight at the annual chamber awards ceremony. The chamber has more than 400 members and each nominee was nominated by another member.

The chamber said this gives an opportunity to recognize those who do outstanding work in the community.

“There are a lot of businesses out there doing good things. In these awards, the winner is chosen by the membership. I think if you are nominated, that is a good thing. That means people are noticing what you are doing. It’s a good thing to be noticed,” said Suzanne Larson, Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

The article will be updated when the winners are announced. Categories and nominees are listed below.

Small Business of the Year Nominees: Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts & Danielson’s Floral. Winner:

New Business of the Year Nominees: Crafters on Central & Glow Sculpting Spa. Winner:

Non-Profit of the Year Nominees: Dickinson Trail Network, Dickinson Amateur Hockey Association, TRICO Opportunities & United Way of Dickinson County. Winner:

Ambassador of the Year Nominees: Alex Carey, Cole Grenier, Matt Lutz, & Mindy Meyers. Winner:

Best Place to Work: CCI Systems, Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson, The Daily News, The Farmhouse & Timber Products of Iron Mountain. Winner:

Distinguished Member of the Year Nominee: Venue 906. Winner: Venue 906.

Michigan Works! Business of the Year Winner:

