DeVos Art Museum opens NMU senior exhibition

NMU Senior Art Exhibition will end with a closing reception this Friday(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU students are showcasing their art before graduation.

Northern Michigan University’s School of Art and Design’s Fall 2022 Senior Exhibition is on at the DeVos Art Museum. Twelve graduating students are presenting a host of concentrations such as ceramics, digital cinema, drawing/painting and photography.

Students say the exhibition provided them with experience that will be useful as they enter the workforce.

“I think this project was a really good thing for all of us because we got to, in a sense, make all of our magnum opuses in college and put them out for people to see,” said Jonathan Vliet, an NMU senior majoring in digital cinema. “It’s really good experience for the future if we ever get jobs and careers in these fields.”

The exhibition will end with a closing reception from 7-9 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 16, with awards being presented at 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

