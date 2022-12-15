Dead River Derby asks for new recruits and support from the community

Skates.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s women’s premier flat-track roller derby league is looking for new members. It’s called the Dead River Derby and it began in 2012.

You can attend a recruitment practice on Jan. 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. After the recruitment, there will be a bootcamp. Derby members said the bootcamp is tough but also said it’s a fun 10-week program. One team player says the league is also affordable.

“So, you have a $40 a month due that pays for the faculty use that we have and then anything else that we inquire,” said Dead River Derby Team Member & Board Secretary Ashley Sonderegger. “We also do a lot of fundraising events where we put money into it and so that helps us promote our derby out there.”

Other players said this league is another way for women to make friends and connections that could last forever. You have to be 18 years old to join and the derby also accepts donations. If you are interested in joining the league or donating, please click here.

