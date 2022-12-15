Big Second half allows NMU Men to roll past Lawrence

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU men’s basketball team (9-3, 3-1 GLIAC) outscored the Lawrence Vikings (5-6) 41-20 in the second half en route to an 89-62 win at the Berry Events Center on Wednesday.

After leading 48-42 at halftime where both teams shot over 50%, the Wildcats went 17-28 in the second half (60.7%) while holding LU to just 7-24 ( 29.2%) to run away with the game. Overall, the ‘Cats shot 36-63 (57.1%) while the Vikings went 23-53 (43.4%) from the floor. NMU had a season-best 23 assists, their third straight game with at least 20 helpers. They led 23-8 in the category. The Green and Gold also dominated the glass, 40-22. All ten Wildcats to enter the game scored, led by Dylan Kuehl with 18. Max Weisbrod added 17 with 7 assists and Carson Smith chipped in 11 points and 8 rebounds.

How it Happened The game started off trending in the right direction for NMU as Max Weisbrod buried three straight triples to help the Wildcats vault ahead 11-3 early. The Vikings weren’t without their own player with the right touch early on, however, as Matthew Kavnikov helped LU fight right back and even the scoreboard at 22 halfway through the first half. Another Weisbord three followed by one from Justin Kuehl gave the impression that Northern would go on a run and build a lead, but Kaznikov and co. had NMU’s number both down low and from beyond the arc and would not let NMU build upon any lead. The Vikings didn’t break out on any significant runs early to stay in it, but they answered NMU 2′s with 3′s and had several instances of getting two buckets to one for the ‘Cats. At the half, NMU maintained a slim 48-42 edge. Despite several ties and a close game throughout the opening 20 minutes, the Wildcats never trailed. The first half was much more about the offenses, as the Wildcats (54.3%) and the Vikings (55.2%) each were shooting well from the floor. Weisbrod led NMU in the half with 14 points while LU’s Kaznikov matched that total for the opposition.

For the second straight contest, the Wildcats pounced on their opponent to start the second half. A 10-0 run helped NMU grab their first ten-point lead of the night. Dylan Kuehl scored 10 of Northern’s first 12 points of the half to continue to build on the lead. The Wildcats would use another 12-0 run in the half to quickly push their lead to 25. It would get all the way to 31 at 83-52 before the Vikings chipped away at the lead in the winding minutes. Connor McCance came in off the bench late and added 8 points as every Wildcat to enter the game scored. The Wildcats used a 41-20 second half to claim a big 89-62 win.

Postgame Notes

Dylan Kuehl tied a season-high with 18 points on 8-10 shooting to lead the ‘Cats.

Max Weisbrod scored 14 of his 17 in the first half. He added 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Carson Smith added 11 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals.

NMU had a season-best 23 assists, their third straight game with at least 20 helpers.

The Wildcats shot 36-63 (57.1%) in the contest. The Vikings went 23-53 (43.4%) from the floor.

Northern dominated the glass, 40-22.

Up Next NMU will host Finlandia University on Sunday, December 18 at 1 p.m.

