Women’s Center Executive Director Beth Casady retires

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Women’s Center in Marquette announced Wednesday that Beth Casady, Executive Director, has retired after six years with the organization.

Casady joined the Women’s Center board in 2004-2006 and again in 2015, beginning as the E.D. in 2016.

In her six years as the Women’s Center ED, Casady has worked diligently to make the Women’s Center a debt-free organization, paying off nearly $900,000 while also creating a six-month emergency operating fund. Under Casady’s leadership, the Women’s Center opened satellite offices and grew its domestic violence and sexual assault supportive services programs.

In addition, the Women’s Center successfully navigated the COVID-19 Pandemic, never closing its center to those in need.

“Beth ushered the organization through some great accomplishments and positioned the organization for future success. We wish Beth all the best in her retirement,” said Wendy Rautio, Women’s Center Board President.

The Women’s Center was established in 1973 to provide programs and services in Marquette and Alger Counties that protect, educate, advocate, counsel, and empower adults and children. The Women’s Center is the longest-standing non-governmental domestic and sexual violence service provider in Michigan and one of the oldest in the nation.

By providing shelter, counseling, and legal or medical advocacy for victims of domestic and sexual violence, the Women’s Center mitigates a wide range of ongoing problems.

Visit their website for more information about the Women’s Center services, including but not limited to the 24/7 crisis line, Harbor House, Pak Ratz, SASAWIN Safe Haven, and Blueprint for Safety project.

Presently, the Women’s Center has office locations in the City of Marquette, the City of Ishpeming, K.I. Sawyer Heritage Air Museum and the City of Munising. They employ twenty-four full-time staff, three part-time staff and have a low administration percentage of eighteen percent.

“We are excited about what the future holds for the Women’s Center and look forward to appointing a new Executive Director,” said Mary Moe, Women’s Center Board Vice President.

The Women’s Center Board of Directors has partnered with Kittleman & Associates and will soon launch an official search process to recruit Casady’s successor and anticipates an early 2023 transition phase. For more information, please contact the Women’s Center at (906) 225-1346 or visit their website at wcmqt.com

