Westwood High School band gets into the Christmas Spirit

The Holiday Concert Series continues on Upper Michigan Today episode 182
The Westwood High School Band performs Christmas songs for Upper Michigan Today.
The Westwood High School Band performs Christmas songs for Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to Westwood High School in Ishpeming, where stories of the day are interrupted by the morning bell.

Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to Westwood High School in Ishpeming.

Students in the high school band just held their Christmas concert and are still feeling the holiday spirit.

They kick off their performance on Upper Michigan Today with Jingle Bells.

The Westwood High School band performs Jingle Bells.

The group decks the halls with the sounds of Deck the Halls.

Gordon Erickson directs the Westwood High School band to play Deck the Halls.

And finally, Upper Michigan Today host Tia Trudgeon tries her hand at the bass drum and the jingle bells before the band closes out the show with We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

The Westwood High School Band plays We Wish You a Merry Christmas

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom
Escanaba Mill
Proposal to transform Escanaba Mill, retain 1,200+ jobs gets first green light
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home
File: Jason Sadowski on trial
Judge reduces Sadowski’s murder charge to 2nd degree
Superior Street house fire in Ishpeming
Man escapes Ishpeming fire by jumping from second-story window

Latest News

Marquette Women’s Center Executive Director Beth Casady retires
Negaunee City Fire Department
Negaunee chicken coop destroyed in fire
Percussionist Martin teaches Tia Trudgeon how to play the bass drum.
Westwood High School Band plays We Wish You a Merry Christmas
The Westwood High School band is directed by Gordon Erickson.
Westwood High School Band plays Deck the Halls