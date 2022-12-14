Westwood High School band gets into the Christmas Spirit

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to Westwood High School in Ishpeming, where stories of the day are interrupted by the morning bell.

Students in the high school band just held their Christmas concert and are still feeling the holiday spirit.

They kick off their performance on Upper Michigan Today with Jingle Bells.

The Westwood High School band performs Jingle Bells.

The group decks the halls with the sounds of Deck the Halls.

Gordon Erickson directs the Westwood High School band to play Deck the Halls.

And finally, Upper Michigan Today host Tia Trudgeon tries her hand at the bass drum and the jingle bells before the band closes out the show with We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

The Westwood High School Band plays We Wish You a Merry Christmas

