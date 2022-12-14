VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard

A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa constrictor in Florida. (Source: Tobie's Troop/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner and TMX STaff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - A group that handles dangerous snakes says it got a call recently to help remove a huge snake from a Florida backyard.

Rhett and Taylor Stanberry with Tobie’s Troop, classified as a pest control service online, shared a video of one of their latest calls that involved a massive boa constrictor.

The pair said they were able to capture it after being called to a home’s backyard in Florida. They said at first, they were told the snake was an invasive python.

The two were out fishing with their pet Brazilian tufted capuchin monkey that day before getting the call from a residential property in Naples.

Pythons are invasive in Florida, and there are a variety of removal programs and professional removal services, according to the group. But this snake turned out to be an albino boa constrictor, weighing 52.6 pounds and measuring 9 feet, 5 inches long.

Tobie’s Troop shared the capture from that day on its YouTube channel, showing the pair wrangling the white snake. They transported the snake in a wheelbarrow to a shadier area, so it didn’t overheat while they measured it.

The group said the snake was likely kept as a pet and released when it got too large, or it may have been lost during a hurricane.

“We wish we could know how this animal ended up where it did, but that will likely remain a mystery,” Tobie’s Troop shared with the video.

The group said the snake would stay at their facility with other exotic rescues.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

