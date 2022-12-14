Superior Search and Rescue and Marquette Sheriff give ice advice

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter has arrived in Upper Michigan which means our lakes and rivers are beginning to freeze over. Emergency personnel

wants you to remember that while ice may have formed on a body of water, it doesn’t mean it’s safe.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Department and Superior Search and Rescue of Houghton are giving advice on what to do if you or a vehicle falls through the ice. Sheriff Greg Zyburt said testing the ice before attempting to travel across it is key.

“Ice varies, and if there is a current underneath that makes It makes it weaker and there are all different kinds of conditions,” said Zyburt. “Which, is why it’s very important to test the ice.”

Zyburt stated you can test the thickness and stability of the ice by inserting a spud or a needle bar. Even so, he said it is important to know what to do if you do fall through. As for vehicles, Superior Search and Rescue President Darian Reed said you should try to avoid taking a car on the ice altogether.

“Try to avoid that as much as possible because ice does need to be extremely thick to handle the weight of a vehicle,” said Reed. “If you don’t need to take a vehicle on there, then don’t.”

Both departments say if you’re going to decide to go out on the ice, it would be wise to wait until the temperature is close to zero. For more information, you can click here.

