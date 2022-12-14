Safe winter driving: Preparing to drive on winter roads

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - As the roads become snowier and icier, it’s important to change how you drive. We’ve all heard the saying “drive slow on the ice and snow” but preparing for winter driving begins even before you get behind the wheel.

“I would say, prepare for the winter, prepare for the cold. Make sure everything in your car is of warmth,” said Sgt. John Looney with the MSP Precision Driving Unit.

The MSP recommends a flashlight with fresh batteries because you don’t want to rely on your phone flashlight. But do carry an extra phone charger with you.

You’ll want a blanket, like a reflective one that holds in heat and doesn’t take up much space. Add in anything else that will bring warmth like gloves, hats, coats or boots.

Make sure your tires have enough tread to still grip the ground by using the penny test. Take a penny and if you can see the top of Lincoln’s head, it’s time for new tires.

The cold air can make your tires lose air faster -- check your tire pressure and fill up if needed and remember to plan extra time for your drive during the winter.

“Plan more time for getting from point A to point B because we’re going to have to drive slower so you have to reduce your speed and you need to increase that following distance or that gap between you and the vehicle in front of you because it’s going to take you a lot longer to stop on a slippery road,” said Looney.

The MSP says you also want to be prepared to sit in the cold in case you end up in a ditch or a crash with another vehicle.

“I suggest putting your seatbelt back on in case another vehicle slides off in that same location and hits you. At least you’re safe inside your vehicle and won’t get jostled around,” said Looney.

Having items in your car to keep you warm will help you keep your body temperature up if you’re stuck in the ditch waiting for the police.

