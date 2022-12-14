Provisions MQT teams up with Room at the Inn to collect winter clothes

Donations can be made at Provisions MQT anytime from now until the end of the month.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the rest of this month Provisions MQT in downtown Marquette is holding a winter clothing drive for Room at the Inn.

The coffee shop is collecting warm clothes from sweaters and coats to socks and gloves.

“I thought it was a way that we could dig in and try to help out a little bit,” Provisions MQT Owner Jesse Renfors said. “I know all of our closets are busting at the seams and we have a lot of coats that we go through, especially with the kids. There are a lot of people in need this time of year so let’s put some coats on people.”

Renfors says the drive has been off to a strong start so far. It has already received around 40 donated coats. The Room at the Inn acting Executive Director Stephen Krygier says any donations are appreciated.

“At times, an individual might not have the means to go get apparel to stay warm and safe during the winter months,” Krygier said. “For some of our guests, they don’t have many things to select from when they go out to begin their day.”

Krygier says this partnership shows how caring the community is.

“I go back to my understanding of what it means to be Yooper strong and of the many characteristics that come into play,” Krygier said. “The big one that sticks out to me is our sense of community. Our community has always been here to lift each other up. As we look into the new year, I hope people are taking the time during these winter months to think of our unhoused neighbors.”

If you have clothes you would like to donate, you can stop at Provisions in downtown Marquette from now until the end of the month. Visit the Room at the Inn’s website to make a donation or learn more.

