Partridge Creek Farm piloting agricultural CTE program with intergenerational farm

The new farm and structures are expected to be complete within five years
Ground has already been broken on the intergenerational farm.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Partridge Creek Farm doesn’t stop growing just because it’s winter.

During the cold months, staff plan ahead for future programs and ways to expand access to organic food.

Part of looking ahead includes looking back at what went right, which programs were successful, and why.

Director May Tsupros says there are three main aspects of Partridge Creek Farm programming: access, education, and composting.

The farm gives access to healthy food, educates the community about why their food choices matter and how to use specific food items, and diverts food waste through composting.

Tsupros says this matters because nearly 20% of the Ishpeming population is considered food insecure.

18% of Ishpeming's food population is food insecure, meaning they do not have access to healthy food on a regular basis.

Partridge Creek broke ground on a new farm in September and plans to start growing food there this summer.

In five years, the entire intergenerational farm structure is expected to be complete.

This site will also be home to an agricultural CTE program for Ishpeming High School students.

Watch an extended interview between Tia Trudgeon and May Tsupros here.

Visit the links below to learn more about Patridge Creek Farm and opportunities to get involved.

