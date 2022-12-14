Partridge Creek Farm piloting agricultural CTE program with intergenerational farm

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Partridge Creek Farm doesn’t stop growing just because it’s winter.

During the cold months, staff plan ahead for future programs and ways to expand access to organic food.

Part of looking ahead includes looking back at what went right, which programs were successful, and why.

Director May Tsupros says there are three main aspects of Partridge Creek Farm programming: access, education, and composting.

The farm gives access to healthy food, educates the community about why their food choices matter and how to use specific food items, and diverts food waste through composting.

Tsupros says this matters because nearly 20% of the Ishpeming population is considered food insecure.

Partridge Creek broke ground on a new farm in September and plans to start growing food there this summer.

In five years, the entire intergenerational farm structure is expected to be complete.

This site will also be home to an agricultural CTE program for Ishpeming High School students.

