New marijuana dispensary following lead of sister business

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Velodrome Coffee Company has a sister business in the form of a marijuana dispensary.

Melo Cannabis is now open in Downtown Ishpeming and features nearly a full lineup of U.P.-grown products.

Owner Brice Sturmer says, in both businesses, it’s important for his customers to not only receive a high-quality product but to understand where it comes from.

Melo Cannabis focuses on locally grown products and customer education.

Transparency of products is necessary for the changing landscape of marijuana use.

While cannabis has been legal in Michigan for four years now, there’s still a stigma surrounding its use.

Sturmer wants both customers and non-customers to know that marijuana products aren’t just for “getting high” and can provide relief for pain, aches, anxieties, or nausea.

The staff members of Melo Cannabis are highly trained and knowledgeable about the products they can sell to you.

Melo Cannabis is located in Downtown Ishpeming next door to Velodrome Coffee.

Melo Cannabis is located at 109 S. Main St. in Ishpeming.

The shop is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

You can check out products and learn more about Melo and its mission at www.meloish.com.

