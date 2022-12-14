Negaunee chicken coop destroyed in fire

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - At approximately 6:47 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14, the Negaunee City Fire Department was called out to the report of a structure fire at the 100 block of Cambria Road.

When the fire department arrived on scene, they found a chicken coop on fire.

Crews from the Negaunee City Fire Department and Ishpeming City Fire Department were able to knock down the fire before it spread to the surrounding trees in the woods.

All chickens were able to escape unharmed.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a heat lamp in the chicken coop that failed.

The Negaunee Fire Department would like to thank Ishpeming City Fire Department, Negaunee Police Department, and Marquette County Central Dispatch for their assistance.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.