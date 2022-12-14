MTU Mind Trekkers holds Copper Trail Festival, encourages student learning, regional employment

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Around 700 western U.P students in grades eight and nine traveled to participate in dozens of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) activities at Michigan Tech University (MTU) for the Mind Trekkers Copper Trail Festival on Tuesday.

The festival was held in the varsity gym of the MTU Student Development Complex.

The Trekkers are a program of the MTU Center for Educational Outreach.

“It’s a hands-on way of learning which is so needed right now,” said MTU Executive Director of Enrollment Initiatives Cassy Tefft de Muñoz. “Especially following a few years of learning disruption from the pandemic. What we’d like to do is see kids really spark a genuine curiosity in learning again.”

This was done in collaboration with U.P. Michigan Works!, the MiSTEM Network, and area businesses like Calumet Electronics.

The goal of the festival is to encourage students to both learn and work in the U.P.

“Developing a future pipeline, especially as our population declines is very important,” said U.P. Michigan Works! Special Initiatives Manager Darren Widder. “We need to make sure that we are keeping the youth that we have, that love the U.P. to hopefully get an education here. To do some type of post-secondary training, and then to enter the workforce here.”

This will not be the only event like this.

The Trekkers are organizing three more hands-on events across the U.P. leading into spring.

“The next event is actually going to be in Escanaba at Bay College, on Jan. 27,” said Muñoz. “We are looking for local companies, businesses and individuals who would like to be exhibitors. There’s no cost to be a part of this event.”

For more information on how to participate, check out the Mind Trekkers MTU page here, or check out its Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.