Mind Trekkers: Getting students excited about STEM
Leading the next generation on a path towards STEM
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Have you been inside a bubble? Can you skewer a balloon without popping it?
Mind Trekkers, a flagship program from UP Michigan Works! and Michigan Technological University’s Center for Educational Outreach, put on demonstrations to educate and inspire K-12 students about the possibilities in STEM.
