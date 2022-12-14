Mind Trekkers: Getting students excited about STEM

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Have you been inside a bubble? Can you skewer a balloon without popping it?

Mind Trekkers, a flagship program from UP Michigan Works! and Michigan Technological University’s Center for Educational Outreach, put on demonstrations to educate and inspire K-12 students about the possibilities in STEM.

Mind Trekkers is about getting students excited about what can be learned.

Click here to learn more about the Mind Trekker program.

