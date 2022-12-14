Mercy EMS shares holiday video

Mercy EMS is bringing you holiday cheer
First responders in the Keweenaw are happy for the holidays.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - First responders in the Keweenaw are happy for the holidays.

To show that, Mercy EMS flashed its ambulance lights for a shiny holiday greeting.

Responders say people don’t normally call Mercy for cheery reasons, so it hoped to spread positivity this year instead. The video was edited by Copper Range Productions. You can watch the full video below.

Mercy says Copper Range took about 45 minutes of video and spent nearly 30 hours editing. Originally, the two debated the song “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” but decided against it. That’s because they want everyone’s grandma to stay safe this holiday season.

