Marquette Mountain to open this weekend

People skiing at Marquette Mountain
People skiing at Marquette Mountain(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain is set to open this weekend.

Folks can start hitting the slopes this Saturday at noon. Tickets can be purchased at the Mountain Shop. There will be multiple runs and one ski lift open. The mountain expects there to be a line for first chair Saturday, so be sure to get there early.

Marquette Mountain says it’s itching to open.

“This is who we are and what we do,” said Kaet Johnson, Marquette Mountain general manager. “We want to get open and get our guests back here and having fun.”

Kids can also take pictures and ride with Santa Friday, Dec. 23 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. There will also be a family-friendly party on New Year’s Eve.

