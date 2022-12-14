Marquette Buick GMC invites families to Santa event

Santa with sack of Christmas gifts asking for silence.
Marquette Buick GMC Marketing Manager Cassandra Herman says the event will be a good way to celebrate the holiday season.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Buick GMC is hosting a special guest Thursday afternoon.

Formerly known as Marthaler Buick, the dealership will get a visit from Santa himself from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Along with seeing the jolly man himself, attendees will be given a small gift and free hot chocolate.

The marketing manager says she hopes it becomes an event families look forward to every year.

“Right now, we want to just get the kids excited. The gifts aren’t anything special, but it is just kind of a nice treat. If that gives them a pep in their step and excitement for the rest of the season, then we have done our job,” Marquette Buick GMC Marketing Manager Cassandra Herman said.

Visit the dealership’s Facebook page for updates on the event

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom
Escanaba Mill
Proposal to transform Escanaba Mill, retain 1,200+ jobs gets first green light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
A conceptual rendering of a section of Shophouse Park, planned for Lot 12 of 480 River Park...
Marquette’s Shophouse Park project gets $3 million state grant
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home

Latest News

Marijuana
Michigan marijuana prices at all-time low
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says this year was average overall for...
Hunters navigate new deer harvest reporting system
Donations can be made at Provisions MQT anytime from now until the end of the month.
Provisions MQT teams up with Room at the Inn to collect winter clothes
Gretchen Whitmer
Governor Whitmer signs executive directive affirming reproductive freedoms