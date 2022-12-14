Marquette Buick GMC invites families to Santa event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Buick GMC is hosting a special guest Thursday afternoon.

Formerly known as Marthaler Buick, the dealership will get a visit from Santa himself from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Along with seeing the jolly man himself, attendees will be given a small gift and free hot chocolate.

The marketing manager says she hopes it becomes an event families look forward to every year.

“Right now, we want to just get the kids excited. The gifts aren’t anything special, but it is just kind of a nice treat. If that gives them a pep in their step and excitement for the rest of the season, then we have done our job,” Marquette Buick GMC Marketing Manager Cassandra Herman said.

Visit the dealership’s Facebook page for updates on the event

