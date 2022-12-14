Hunters navigate new deer harvest reporting system

Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says this year was average overall for hunters. It adds that hunters were responsive to a new online reporting system this year.

It was the first time the DNR asked people to report harvests online.

As of Wednesday, there were over 276,000 reported deer harvested in Michigan. The DNR estimates that about 75% of hunters cooperated with the new online reporting system.

DNR Deer, Elk and Moose Management Specialist Chad Stewart says one in five deer, or 20%, were reported on opening day.

He adds there were no penalties implemented this year. However, there may be penalties next year for those who do not comply.

“On opening day, it translates to one deer being killed by hunters that day every .8 seconds,” said Stewart. “So, more than one deer [was] taken per second on average on Nov. 15 by hunters. Which, is a pretty incredible statistic.”

Stewart adds that there is still a late firearm season in the Lower Peninsula for antlerless deer and a late bow season in the U.P.

You can check on the DNR’s website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.