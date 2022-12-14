Heavy snow and mixed precip throughout the rest of the week

The big story is the system from the southwest bringing mixed precipitation this morning and snow showers for the rest of this week. This afternoon is shaping up to be calm in the east but moderate snow in the central and west. Tomorrow expect widespread wet and heavy snow throughout the morning and afternoon. Snow chances are planning to stick around for most of Friday and the weekend.

Wednesday: Mixed precip in the morning out west; scattered snow in the central and west in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Thursday: Widespread heavy wet snow in the morning and afternoon; break from the snow in the late evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s; some isolated areas see High 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; scattered moderate snow at times throughout the day

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy; scattered lake effect snow along NW wind belts

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with light lake effect snow at times in the afternoon

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Partly cloudy; isolated lake effect snow

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy; isolated snow chances

>Highs: 10s

