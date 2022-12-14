Hazardous travel expected for Thursday morning commute

Snow accumulation forecast for Upper Michigan.
By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Thursday morning for Dickinson, Florence, Iron, Marinette and Gogebic counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Thursday afternoon for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Houghton, Keweenaw, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft and Luce counties. The heaviest snow accumulation through Thursday evening, on the order of 6-12 inches, is expected to occur in Gogebic, southern Dickinson, southern and western Iron and southern Ontonagon counties, as well as in northern Wisconsin. These amounts have shifted further south and west from previous forecasts due to forecasted differences in the onset time of the heaviest precipitation, which is now expected to be later this evening, and a shifting track of the low pressure system. Even if your area can now expect lesser snow amounts, hazardous travel and slippery roads are still expected for the Thursday morning commute. Wind gusts to 50 mph may create areas of blowing snow, reduced visibilities and sporadic power outages.

Tonight: Mixed precipitation, with mostly snow likely. Windy, with gusts to 50 mph. Areas of blowing snow.

>Lows: 30s

Thursday: Mixed precipitation, with mostly snow likely. Windy, with gusts to 50 mph. Areas of blowing snow.

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mixed precipitation, with mostly snow likely.

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Snow likely.

>Highs: Around 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of lake-effect snow.

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of snow.

>Highs: Around 20

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of lake-effect snow.

>Highs: Teens

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with isolated snow across the central and western U.P. in the afternoon.

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

