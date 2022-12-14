Gwinn ‘holiday house’ to open for tours

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Folks can explore a winter wonderland in Gwinn this weekend.

Every year, Sharon Groff decorates her entire house for Christmas by herself. Every corner, nook, and cranny is filled to the brim with Santas, angels, and snowmen. She’s inviting folks into her home to see the Christmas wonderland.

Groff says the goal of the open house is simply to spread Christmas cheer.

“This is not a sale and I’m not promoting anything other than goodwill,” said Groff. “I want people to have a good time. I want people to love each other.”

The Magic of Christmas Tour open house will be this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. There is an entry fee of $3 and one canned good that will go to Grace Lutheran Church.

