Gwinn ‘holiday house’ to open for tours

Santa enjoys a Coke
Santa enjoys a Coke(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Folks can explore a winter wonderland in Gwinn this weekend.

Every year, Sharon Groff decorates her entire house for Christmas by herself. Every corner, nook, and cranny is filled to the brim with Santas, angels, and snowmen. She’s inviting folks into her home to see the Christmas wonderland.

Groff says the goal of the open house is simply to spread Christmas cheer.

“This is not a sale and I’m not promoting anything other than goodwill,” said Groff. “I want people to have a good time. I want people to love each other.”

The Magic of Christmas Tour open house will be this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. There is an entry fee of $3 and one canned good that will go to Grace Lutheran Church.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom
Escanaba Mill
Proposal to transform Escanaba Mill, retain 1,200+ jobs gets first green light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
A conceptual rendering of a section of Shophouse Park, planned for Lot 12 of 480 River Park...
Marquette’s Shophouse Park project gets $3 million state grant
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home

Latest News

People skiing at Marquette Mountain
Marquette Mountain to open this weekend
Marijuana
Michigan marijuana prices at all-time low
Marquette Buick GMC Marketing Manager Cassandra Herman says the event will be a good way to...
Marquette Buick GMC invites families to Santa event
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says this year was average overall for...
Hunters navigate new deer harvest reporting system