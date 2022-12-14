Governor Whitmer signs executive directive affirming reproductive freedoms

Gretchen Whitmer
Gretchen Whitmer(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive on Wednesday instructing State of Michigan departments and agencies to review aspects of reproductive rights that fall within their jurisdiction and identify ways they can protect and increase protections for the fundamental right to reproductive healthcare under the Michigan Constitution.

The governor is taking action in advance of reproductive freedom being enshrined in the Michigan Constitution on December 24th following the passage of Proposal 3.

“In November, Michiganders of every background made history and sent a clear message: that a woman must be able to make her own healthcare decisions without the interference of politicians in Lansing,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today, my administration is taking the first step to support and protect this fundamental right for every Michigander. I will continue to use every tool in my toolbox to defend Michiganders’ reproductive freedom, and work with anyone to build a thriving, competitive Michigan we can be proud to pass on to future generations.”

At the signing, according to a press release, the governor was joined by representatives from ACLU Michigan, Michigan Voices, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, reproductive health care providers, and women who participated in roundtable discussions the governor held on abortion access with women of all political backgrounds

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom
Escanaba Mill
Proposal to transform Escanaba Mill, retain 1,200+ jobs gets first green light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
A conceptual rendering of a section of Shophouse Park, planned for Lot 12 of 480 River Park...
Marquette’s Shophouse Park project gets $3 million state grant
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home

Latest News

Marijuana
Michigan marijuana prices at all-time low
Marquette Buick GMC Marketing Manager Cassandra Herman says the event will be a good way to...
Marquette Buick GMC invites families to Santa event
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says this year was average overall for...
Hunters navigate new deer harvest reporting system
Donations can be made at Provisions MQT anytime from now until the end of the month.
Provisions MQT teams up with Room at the Inn to collect winter clothes