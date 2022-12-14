Governor Whitmer signs executive directive affirming reproductive freedoms

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive on Wednesday instructing State of Michigan departments and agencies to review aspects of reproductive rights that fall within their jurisdiction and identify ways they can protect and increase protections for the fundamental right to reproductive healthcare under the Michigan Constitution.

The governor is taking action in advance of reproductive freedom being enshrined in the Michigan Constitution on December 24th following the passage of Proposal 3.

“In November, Michiganders of every background made history and sent a clear message: that a woman must be able to make her own healthcare decisions without the interference of politicians in Lansing,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today, my administration is taking the first step to support and protect this fundamental right for every Michigander. I will continue to use every tool in my toolbox to defend Michiganders’ reproductive freedom, and work with anyone to build a thriving, competitive Michigan we can be proud to pass on to future generations.”

At the signing, according to a press release, the governor was joined by representatives from ACLU Michigan, Michigan Voices, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, reproductive health care providers, and women who participated in roundtable discussions the governor held on abortion access with women of all political backgrounds

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.