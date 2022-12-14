Giving back during the holiday season with Yooper’s United

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking to help those in need this holiday season?

Yooper’s United is running a “Giving Tree” event to get holiday gifts to those in need.

To those who may not know, a giving tree is a Christmas tree with ornaments and tags that members of the community can take.

Those tags have parts of Christmas wish lists, usually coming from children in low income households.

In the case of these trees, the children’s lives who will be impacted live in the Lake Superior Village.

There are more ways to volunteer than just the giving tree.

There are three giving trees around Marquette:

- The Crib - 401 N Third St.

- St. Paul’s - 201 E. Ridge St.

- Sandy Knoll - 401 6th St.

Gifts need to be returned by December 19.

Click here to learn more about the giving trees and other ways to volunteer.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.