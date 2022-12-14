Former MTU Captain Lucchini makes NHL debut tonight

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Former Michigan Tech captain Jake Lucchini was called up to the Ottawa Senators Wednesday and will make his NHL debut tonight against Montreal. Lucchini will be the 50th former Husky to play in the NHL. Wednesday night’s game can be viewed on ESPN+ and begins at 7 p.m.

Lucchini signed a one-year NHL contract with the Ottawa Senators in July. He has 23 points with seven goals and 16 assists in 24 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators so far this season to rank second on the team. The Trail, British Columbia native had a breakout season for Belleville last season with 51 points (20 goals, 31 assists) in 72 games. For his pro career, Lucchini has skated in 200 games with 107 points on 47 goals and 60 assists.

Lucchini never missed a game in his Tech career, skating in 164 contests. He led all college players in the category as a senior and finished one game short of tying a Tech record. Lucchini was the 66th player in Tech history to reach 100 career points, finishing with 104 points on 45 goals and 59 assists. As a senior, he co-captained the Huskies and led the team in points with 26 on 11 goals and 15 assists. Lucchini was named to the WCHA All-Rookie Team as a freshman and twice won the WCHA Tournament Championship with the Huskies.

Lucchini signed a one-year NHL contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins after his senior season. He played parts of two seasons in the Penguins organization for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton before being traded to the Montreal Canadiens. He played 36 games for the Laval Rocket before getting traded to Belleville in October 2021.

The Senators play at Detroit on Saturday and Minnesota on Sunday.

