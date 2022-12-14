Flourish Sustainable Fitness offers pre and post-natal coaching

Saint Mary
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Flourish Sustainable Fitness has online pre and post-natal fitness and nutrition coaching.

Owner Sarah Metsaars said workouts and nutrition plans are designed for specific pregnancy stages. For pre-natal, goals include maintaining or gaining strength and muscle mass, improving the function of the pelvic floor and developing a solid aerobic foundation.

Meanwhile, post-natal goals are all about rehabilitation and recovery.

“I wanted to work with pre and post-natal women about 2 years ago but it wasn’t until I got pregnant and had a daughter myself 7 months ago that I realized this resource is very limited in our area. So, I took matters into my own hands and got certified,” Metsaars said.

Metsaars plans to eventually offer in-person training at a local fitness facility.

If you would like to sign up, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom
Escanaba Mill
Proposal to transform Escanaba Mill, retain 1,200+ jobs gets first green light
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home
File: Jason Sadowski on trial
Judge reduces Sadowski’s murder charge to 2nd degree
A conceptual rendering of a section of Shophouse Park, planned for Lot 12 of 480 River Park...
Marquette’s Shophouse Park project gets $3 million state grant

Latest News

Besse Forest Products in Gladstone.
Besse Forest Products and Local 800 reach contract agreement
1 dead in fatal Iron County crash
Marquette Women’s Center Executive Director Beth Casady retires
Negaunee City Fire Department
Negaunee chicken coop destroyed in fire