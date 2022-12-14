Flourish Sustainable Fitness offers pre and post-natal coaching

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Flourish Sustainable Fitness has online pre and post-natal fitness and nutrition coaching.

Owner Sarah Metsaars said workouts and nutrition plans are designed for specific pregnancy stages. For pre-natal, goals include maintaining or gaining strength and muscle mass, improving the function of the pelvic floor and developing a solid aerobic foundation.

Meanwhile, post-natal goals are all about rehabilitation and recovery.

“I wanted to work with pre and post-natal women about 2 years ago but it wasn’t until I got pregnant and had a daughter myself 7 months ago that I realized this resource is very limited in our area. So, I took matters into my own hands and got certified,” Metsaars said.

Metsaars plans to eventually offer in-person training at a local fitness facility.

