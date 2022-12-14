Feeding America to host event in Marquette County Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in Marquette County on Wednesday.

The event will be held in the parking lot of the Berry Events Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Food distribution will begin at noon; the pantry is a drive-thru event, so it is requested that you stay in your vehicle.

To view the statewide Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry schedule, click here.

