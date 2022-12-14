Feeding America to host event in Marquette County Wednesday

(WLUC)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in Marquette County on Wednesday.

The event will be held in the parking lot of the Berry Events Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Food distribution will begin at noon; the pantry is a drive-thru event, so it is requested that you stay in your vehicle.

To view the statewide Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry schedule, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom
Escanaba Mill
Proposal to transform Escanaba Mill, retain 1,200+ jobs gets first green light
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home
File: Jason Sadowski on trial
Judge reduces Sadowski’s murder charge to 2nd degree
Superior Street house fire in Ishpeming
Man escapes Ishpeming fire by jumping from second-story window

Latest News

Plant Daddy Ashley held a plant swap Tuesday at the Courtyards in South Marquette.
Courtyards hosts plant swap, cookie decorating
Community colleges across the U.S. have seen a decrease in college enrollment, including this...
UP Community Colleges react to fall 2022 enrollment numbers
The city of Houghton Planning Commission approved a re-submitted Kentucky Fried Chicken...
City of Houghton planning commission holds meeting on KFC site plan
Around 700 western U.P students in grades eight and nine traveled to participate in dozens of...
MTU Mind Trekkers hold Copper Trail Festival to encourage student learning and regional employment