Dickinson County Road Commission: ‘We’re ready’ for first major snowfall

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - County road commissions across the southern and western U.P. are preparing their trucks for potentially heavy snowfall. Dickinson County is one of the counties that may see some of the highest snowfall totals over the next couple of days.

With more than 900 miles of road to cover, the Dickinson County Road Commission has been hard at work preparing for its first major snowfall of the year.

“We start preparing well into the start of fall. We’ll start getting all of the trucks ready, checking the sanders and all of the chains,” said James Harris, Dickinson County Road Commission managing director. “The week or so prior to a major event, we’ll make sure all of the blades are changed, and everything is in operation.”

Harris said the road commission has about 20 trucks that will run during a storm, and all are ready to go. However, plowing county and state roads is quite an undertaking.

“To get a pass in and out, you’re looking at a day with all 20 people on,” Harris said. “We will go back a second day, and then perhaps a third day, depending on the event.”

The first priority roads is to plow all MODT highways, then high-traffic county roads, and finally secondary county roads and side streets. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said the first major snowstorm catches many drivers off guard.

“People forget to remind themselves to take extra time, go slower, so they can control their vehicle on the slippery and snowy roads,” said Aaron Rochon, Dickinson County Undersheriff.

Rochon said almost every crash he sees during winter weather can be attributed to going too fast for the conditions. The undersheriff also recommends keeping an emergency kit in your car in case you get stuck.

“Blankets are always a good thing,” Rochon explained. “Wouldn’t hurt to have bottled water, flashlights and flares of some sort.”

Rochon recommends you should only drive during a winter storm if absolutely necessary. The road commission has MDOT night patrol staff available 24/7 to help plow, and the road commission started sanding major roads earlier Wednesday in preparation.

