Courtyards hosts plant swap, cookie decorating

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Plant Daddy Ashley held a plant swap Tuesday evening at the Courtyards in South Marquette.

It featured a cookie decorating station to celebrate the holidays. Plant Daddy Ashley hosts plant swaps monthly and encourages people to come out and meet new friends.

She said bringing people together over a shared hobby is good for area small businesses too. If you don’t know what to expect at a Plant Daddy Ashley swap, Group Creator Ashley Scheiding says it’s a great time.

“You can expect to get a plant, leave with multiple or more than one plant,” said Scheiding. “You can leave with more friends. Just connections, businesswise, a little bit of everything.”

Scheiding created the group Plant Daddy Ashley on Facebook to unite houseplant lovers in the U.P. She added that it is only getting bigger.

“The group has grown, I actually just hit 1K last night. So yay, thank you all,” said Scheiding.

If you’d like to join the group and go to the next swap, check out Scheiding’s group on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.