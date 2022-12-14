City of Houghton planning commission holds meeting on KFC site plan

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Houghton planning commission met to discuss a site plan review Tuesday evening as part of its agenda.

It was about constructing a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in a parking lot off West Sharon Ave. It would be next door to the Evangel Community Church and Tadych’s Marketplace Foods.

The commission approved the original site plan more than a year ago, but a lawsuit followed between property owners over the location.

Having expired, the updated site plan was re-approved unanimously during the meeting.

“Some of the ordinances changed, so they updated their cover sheet to reference the proper ordinance numbers and things like that,” said Houghton City Manager Eric Waara. “And they’re offering pretty much the exact same site plan as they did before. This is just more of a matter of protocol.”

Additionally, a building height limit in the downtown area was discussed, though no decisions were made on that issue.

