Besse Forest Products and Local 800 reach contract agreement

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan Veneers employees now have a new contract.

After weeks of negotiating a new contract, Besse Forest Products Group and the Local 800 union have reached an agreement. Local 800 says it is life-changing for its 38 union members.

“When you’re in a union, you have that voice. You can fight for wages and benefits that you think you’re deserving of,” said Jeff Londre, the business agent for Local 800.

Although the exact terms of the contract were not disclosed, this new contract includes higher wages and a promise to increase safety. Those were the top two concerns.

“The old way of doing things at Northern Michigan Veneers is going to change. They’ve got to get passed the ‘that’s how it’s always been’ and embrace the fact that we’re going to get everything up to, in our opinion, safety standards,” said Nate Meyer, the president of Local 800.

Employees have rallied through downtown Gladstone and picketed outside Besse, all to raise awareness in the community. Now, the union is thankful for everyone’s support.

“With our union members coming together, it sent a very powerful message, in my opinion, to the company that we’re all standing strong. We’re not going to take what the norm used to be around there,” said Meyer.

In a phone call, Besse Forest Products said they’re happy with this new agreement. The new contract is valid for three years.

