1 dead in fatal Iron County crash

(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that involved a 41-year-old Iron Mountain man in Mastodon Township.

According to officials, the one-vehicle crash is believed to be due to a medical condition.

The Michigan State Police were assisted by DNR law enforcement, the Crystal Falls Police Department, the Iron County Sheriff’s Department, the Alpha Mastodon Fire Department and the Aspirus EMS.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time.

