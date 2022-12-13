Volunteers assist nonprofit 31 Backpacks with Big Pack food bagging event in Hancock

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The nonprofit 31 Backpacks held the winter break Big Pack event at the Glad Tidings Assembly of God church in Hancock Monday evening.

The event allows students and their families who rely on school meals to have six bags of food for the 13-day long break from school.

According to 31 Backpacks President and Founder Laurel Maki, around 35 to 40 volunteers turned out to help with the bagging process.

“It works out really, really well,” Maki said. “But without the volunteers, and without donations, we wouldn’t be able to do this. We’re making a difference in the students’ lives, which is really, really important.”

The bagged food will be delivered to schools and food pantries in Calumet, L’Anse, Adams Township and other locations.

“Coincidentally,” said Maki. “The number of bags that will be up here when we’re through is 906, our area code. It’ll never happen again. That’s how many bags it turned out to be for this Big Christmas Pack.”

The packed food will be loaded on buses for delivery Tuesday morning at the church.

“Starting at 7:45 in the morning, the schools will send their buses to start picking up the food to bring them back to the schools,” added Maki. “And they are distributed there. All of the parents have been notified.”

31 Backpacks is looking for volunteers who can assist. There is no sign-up sheet, so interested parties can arrive at the church at the appointed time.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.