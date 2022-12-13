The UPside - Dec. 13, 2022

This week’s UPsider is the Peter White Public Library
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peter White Public Library recently let people turn their overdue fines into food for a hungry neighbor.

The library revised its ‘Food for Fines’ program, partnering with the TV6 Canathon, and letting library users pay overdue book fines with non-perishable goods. Each food item was worth $1 in fines, with no limit on the dollar amount that could be waived. The library also served as a Canathon drop-off location.

Library users paid off around $500 days of overdue fines with the program, plus the additional donations made as a dropoff center. For turning late fees into food for the community, the Peter White Public Library’s Food for Fines program is this week’s upsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report.  If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the upside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kadence Horton, 8, of Iron River gives a hug to Steven Pringle, owner of Build a Bicycle -...
Kingsford man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
MSP logo
UP woman arrested after crossing Mackinac Bridge for threatening husband with gun
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home
Partly sunny Tuesday with off and on light snow before system brings moderate to heavy...
Partial sunshine and a snow flurry -- before midweek storm comes in a fury
File: Jason Sadowski on trial
Judge reduces Sadowski’s murder charge to 2nd degree

Latest News

Food for Fines
The UPside - Dec. 13, 2022
The UPside - 12/05/2022
The UPside - Dec. 5, 2022
The UPside - 12/05/2022
The UPside - 12/05/2022
The UPside - Nov. 28, 2022
The UPside - Nov. 28, 2022