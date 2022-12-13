The UPside - Dec. 13, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peter White Public Library recently let people turn their overdue fines into food for a hungry neighbor.

The library revised its ‘Food for Fines’ program, partnering with the TV6 Canathon, and letting library users pay overdue book fines with non-perishable goods. Each food item was worth $1 in fines, with no limit on the dollar amount that could be waived. The library also served as a Canathon drop-off location.

Library users paid off around $500 days of overdue fines with the program, plus the additional donations made as a dropoff center. For turning late fees into food for the community, the Peter White Public Library’s Food for Fines program is this week’s upsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report. If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the upside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.