Up North Lodge sleigh rides are back for the holidays

The horses prepare for a sleigh ride around the lodge.
The horses prepare for a sleigh ride around the lodge.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Up North Lodge is once again giving folks a chance to take a sleigh ride through a winter wonderland. The lodge offers rides that are pulled by two horses and lead passengers through wooded land behind the restaurant.

The Up North Lodge General Manager, Jesie Melchiori, says it’s a great way to make lasting Christmas memories.

“It’s really becoming a tradition here at the Up North to bring your friends and family out for dinner and a sleigh ride,” Melchiori said. “It’s really cool to watch the people return year after year now to have fun in the outdoors.”

Starting Friday, December 16 through January 1, rides will be available each day at the Up North Lodge. You can call to reserve your time at (906) 346-9815.

