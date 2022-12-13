UP Community Colleges react to fall 2022 enrollment numbers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Community colleges across the U.S. have seen a decrease in college enrollment, including this semester. There are 31 community colleges in Michigan, but only two in the U.P. The smallest in Michigan is Gogebic Community College (GCC). Its enrollment for fall 2022 is 836 students.

“That is down just a little bit,” said Jennifer Sabourin, GCC VP of Student Services and Athletics. “It is down about 2.5% from the previous year of fall 2021. We are down 5.5% for credit hours.”

Sabourin said the decrease can be seen at public schools across the country and identifies the COVID-19 pandemic as a major cause. Despite the net negative for enrollment in fall 2022, she said she is “happy” with how the school has bounced back.

“It’s really trying to get people back into that mindset of the education process, the certificates and diplomas and degrees that we have that allow students to take the job that they are currently in and take the next step up if they choose,” Sabourin said.

Sabourin said many classes at GCC are still using hybrid learning formats and will adjust according to the student’s needs. She said the most popular program this semester is nursing and business.

Three hours east sits Bay De Noc Community College’s main campus. Based in Escanaba, it has a satellite campus in Iron Mountain. Enrollment for fall 2022 was about 1,900 students.

“It is very similar to last year,” said Travis Blume, Bay De Noc Community College VP of Student Services. “We have maintained our enrollment. In the pandemic and coming out, we have been very consistent with our enrollment.”

Blume attributes the steady enrollment to the staff and having multiple campuses to broaden the school’s reach. Blume and Sabourin said they want to continue growing their local partnerships, which will help boost enrollment in the future.

