Third Coast Pizzeria to host Dine to Donate to benefit Cherry Creek Elementary

Third Coast Pizzeria
Third Coast Pizzeria(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Coast Pizzeria in Marquette is continuing its ‘Dine to Donate’ program. On Tuesday, when you eat at Third Coast and mention “Dine to Donate” 15% of sales will go to Cherry Creek Elementary School in Marquette.

The goal is to support businesses, organizations, and community fixtures like schools and sports teams.

“We do Dine to Donate to find another avenue to give back to the community,” Marquette has been good to us and we try to give back as much as we can, it’s the foundation of what my business has been built on, giving back,” said Bryan French, Third Coast Pizzeria owner.

Tuesday’s Dine to Donate goes from 3-10 p.m. Either present a flyer for Dine to Donate or mention it to your server.

