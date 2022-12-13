Study shows statewide decline in union membership

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A study by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy found unions in Michigan have lost more than 143,000 members since Right to Work passed 10 years ago.

The law gives workers the ability to opt-out of union membership.

“20 years ago, Michigan was the second most unionized state in the country with the second highest percentage of unionized workers,” Jarrett Skorup, Mackinac Center for Public Policy senior director of marketing and communications said. “When the Right to Work Law passed, we were the fifth most and now we have dropped out of the top 10.”

Skorup says despite job growth, the decline in union membership is steady.

Nurses are one exception. UP Health System - Marquette Ancillary Staff and Technologists formed a union last year. Its president says she would like to see right to work repealed under the new, Democratic-led legislature.

“Repealing Right to Work would be great for every union family and every working family in the Upper Peninsula,” Marquette Ancillary Staff and Technologists President Kaitlyn Lafrinere said. “We use our union to advocate for ourselves and our patients.”

Skorup says a repeal would force people into union membership. “Whether you are someone who really likes unions or dislikes them the important thing for us is the Right to Work law gives people a choice,” Skorup said.

Meanwhile, Operating Engineers 324 are seeing an increase in youth trades workers.

“We have more apprentices in our program now and that is students who are entering a two or three year paid earn-while-you- learn apprenticeship than we have had in our history,” Operating Engineer 324 Communications Director Dan Mckernan said.

Visit the institute’s website to view the study for yourself.

