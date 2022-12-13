Spectrum internet outages seen in Upper Peninsula, other areas Tuesday

Spectrum will offer free internet for two months to students impacted by the coronavirus.
Spectrum will offer free internet for two months to students impacted by the coronavirus.(Spectrum)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spectrum is experiencing an internet outage in many areas of the Upper Peninsula and other areas.

According to Spectrum, they have been receiving calls from multiple states reporting issues.

Spectrum performed overnight maintenance on some equipment that has become emergency maintenance

According to Spectrum, the estimated time for internet to be restored is 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 13.

