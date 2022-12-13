Rain and snow to start then wet heavy snow to end week

Tuesday is shaping up to be a calm day with cloudy skies but Wednesday through Friday will be a wet and snowy stretch. Mixed precipitation and snow affect our western and central counties Wednesday morning and parts of the afternoon. But by the evening that transitions into wet and heavy snow that lasts throughout Thursday and most of Friday. By the time the weekend comes around most places could be experiencing lake effect snow with breezy conditions.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy conditions; occasional breeze from the northwest

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; mixed precipitation in the central and west for the morning with snow in the late afternoon into the evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; dense and wet snow throughout most of the day

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Friday: Snow lingers but is on and off throughout the day; mixed precipitation at times in the east

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies; light to moderate bands of lake effect snow along NW wind belts

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy; scattered lake effect snow

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

