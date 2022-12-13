Proposal to transform Escanaba Mill, retain 1,200+ jobs gets first green light

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A transformational project for the future of the Escanaba Mill took an important step forward Tuesday morning.

The Michigan Strategic Fund board approved a request for a Forest Products Processing Renaissance Zone (FPPRZ) for 15 years. The request is estimated to be worth $29.4 million. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation says the approval is an important first step to enable an approximately $1 billion investment by Billerud in Michigan to serve the advanced paper product industry, which would retain a minimum of 1,240 jobs at the Escanaba Mill, which is on a 2,000-acre site in Wells and Escanaba townships.

According to a memo from the MEDC, the company is proposing to transform its Escanaba plant from producing paper to producing a more technologically advanced paper product known as paperboard or cartonboard. This is a multi-ply product with a bulky mid-ply holding two strong and stiff coated outer plies apart. It is used as packaging for cosmetics, pharma and health care, luxury drinks, and confectionary, among others, and will allow the company to compete in a growth market for this product.

The city, village or township in which a FPPRZ is proposed must approve a resolution for abatement of taxes. According to the MEDC, Wells Township and Escanaba Township anticipate approval of a PA 198 real property tax abatement.

The taxes facilities located in a renaissance zone do not pay are state education tax, personal and real property taxes, and local income tax where applicable. Taxes still due are those mandated by the federal government, local bond obligations, school sinking fund or special assessments. Companies are not exempt from paying Michigan sales and use tax. Forest products processing facilities located in FPPRZs must be current with all state and local taxes in order to be eligible for benefits under the program.

The most critical component to achieve the right board stiffness, bulk and caliper is Bleached-ChemicalThermo-Mechanical-Pulp (“BCTMP”) which is a high-yield pulp that is used in creating the bulky mid-ply section. The outer portion of the product contains a bleached chemical pulp layer for high-quality printing. The company has a long history of using BCTMP for cartonboard products. Its Gruvön Mill in Sweden is the world’s most modern board machine and one of the largest machines in the world at 350 meters long.

With the necessary governmental support, the company will bring this same technology and advanced manufacturing capability to Escanaba. The North American facility will be integrated, which when coupled with a new, modern energy-efficient machine(s) will result in a high-quality product with a low energy footprint.

The anticipated transformation of the Escanaba Mill will be the cornerstone of expansion into North America. North America is one of the largest and growing markets in primary fiber containerboard and cartonboard. This project will transform current paper mill operations into world-class paperboard production. This project will act as a catalyst for additional revitalization of the community as the company makes a significant investment to deploy leading-edge technology and advanced manufacturing capability in the United States. It will serve as a model of sustainable industrial development with best-in-class CO2E performance and significantly improved energy efficiency.

Completing this project will be a monumental effort that will include investments to improve the infrastructure around the mill. A large number of construction workers will be employed for years on this transformation, bringing with them the need for housing, food, entertainment and more, which will require significant spending in the region. There will be an expanded need for suppliers and businesses in the supply chain during the construction period, and after, as the company taps into a growing market for paperboard. In addition, company employees will be equipped with new skills running high-tech equipment and manufacturing a sustainable product.

According to the MEDC, the Escanaba Mill is the largest manufacturing employer and economic driver north of Midland, Michigan, and has an estimated annual impact in the local community of nearly $360 million, including wages, salaries and taxes paid, as well as raw materials and services purchased. The Escanaba Mill provides good-paying jobs with an average wage that is much higher than most other manufacturing jobs in the region. Employees also receive an excellent benefits package which includes medical, dental, vision and 401(k) plans. Most employees live within a 60-mile radius of the mill, more than 95% of them in Michigan.

As the largest manufacturing employer of full-time workers in the region, the Escanaba Mill indirectly supports thousands of jobs throughout the supply chain. The indirect economic activity and employment includes:

Pulpwood (4,253 tons per day)

Transportation (17 trucks and 12 rail cars per day)

Contractors (average 97 workers per day)

Vendors (747 per year)

The company’s community participation is driven by its employees who generously contribute hundreds of hours and monetary gifts each year in various company-sponsored and individual efforts to enhance the quality of life in our communities. In 2021, the Escanaba Mill and its employees contributed more than $81,000 to a wide variety of community organizations with a focus on education, sustainability and local health and human services.

Without a transformational project, the Escanaba plant’s eventual closure due to market conditions would have a devastating impact on the local community and regionally in the Upper Peninsula. Over a 10-year period, the direct economic activity lost would be $3.6 billion.

The project will be significant in that it will enable the Company to retain a large number of well-paying jobs to the state. The average hourly wage for the project in the Upper Peninsula is $43.65 which is well above the Dickinson County ALICE target wage of $21.75 and the Delta County ALICE target wage of $17.30. The ALICE threshold is the average income that a household needs to afford the basic necessities defined by the Household Survival Budget for each county in Michigan. Both facilities are located adjacent to a geographically disadvantaged area which will provide residents with employment opportunities and the company with a talent pipeline.

The company’s parent, Billerud, was formed in 2012 with the merger of two historic companies. Billerud AB was established in 1883 as a pulp factory and Korsnäs AB was established in 1855 as a sawmill. The new company became a leading virgin fiber-based packaging materials and packaging solutions company with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Earlier this year, the parent company acquired Verso Corporation. Verso, headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, was the leading producer of coated paper in North America. The acquisition of Verso reinforces the parent company’s strategy to drive profitable and sustainable growth and its ambition to accelerate its growth in North America.

The company has analyzed all three of its newly-acquired North American facilities for the transformational project. The facilities include: Escanaba, MI; Quinnesec, MI; and Wisconsin Rapids, WI. If the Quinnesec or Wisconsin Rapids facilities were selected for the investment, the Escanaba plant would very likely not survive long-term.

When comparing the three facilities, in addition to establishing the foundation for a sustainable business in Michigan for generations to come, there were a number of other factors that were considered by the MEDC. In particular, the plant in Wisconsin Rapids has more favorable labor rates, electric utility costs due to the company’s ownership of the hydroelectric facility serving the plant, and logistics costs due to its proximity to customers. When the high cost of this transformational project is considered in the context of the near-term turbulent and uncertain economy, economic incentives are a critical component to achieving the financial foundation for the project to be successfully implemented at Escanaba for the benefit of the employees, the community and the region, and ultimately the State of Michigan.

