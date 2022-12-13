Monday night fire destroys Ishpeming residence

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire destroyed an Ishpeming residence Monday night, but everyone inside was able to escape.

According to the Ishpeming Fire Department, crews were called to a fire at 133 W. Superior St. at 9:19 p.m.

When they arrived, fire crews found a two-story residence with four apartments inside the building. Heavy fire was found on the front side of the building, and the fire extended to the second floor and attic.

The Ishpeming Fire Department says everyone inside was able to escape. One man was injured from a fall. He jumped from the second-floor window and was transported to UP Health System - Bell for treatment.

The fire was extinguished around 10:45 p.m. and units stayed on scene to check for any further fire in the attic area. There were no firefighter injuries reported.

The residence is considered a total loss, and the Michigan State Police Fire Investigations Unit has been contacted to investigate the cause of the fire.

Marquette County Pigs and Heat and American Red Cross were contacted to assist the victims who were displaced.

The Ishpeming Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Ishpeming Township Fire Department, Negaunee City Fire, Marquette County Rescue, UP Health System EMS, Ishpeming Police Department, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Marquette County Central Dispatch, UPPCO and Semco.

