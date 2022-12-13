Midweek mess: winter storm brings heavy rain, snow, gusty winds through Thursday

NWS winter storm alerts taking effect Wednesday -- slushy roads, poor visibility, high winds.
NWS winter storm alerts taking effect Wednesday -- slushy roads, poor visibility, high winds.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

View NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A moisture-rich and strong system from the Eastern Plains of Colorado closes in towards the U.P. and Great Lakes Region late Tuesday night -- moderate to heavy rain and snow possible Wednesday through Thursday. Midweek travel impacts include slushy/slippery road conditions, low visibility and windy conditions as southeast winds gust over 40 mph at times. Few power outages, few to scattered tree damage possible from dense precipitation and the high winds.

Following (slow) system passage late Friday is light to moderate lake effect snow for the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with few to scattered flurries, patchy freezing drizzle; southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

>Lows: Mid 10s to Lower 30s (coldest inland east)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy mixed rain and snow; southeast winds gusting over 35 mph

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy wet snow; accumulations can exceed 10″ for areas west by end of Thursday; east winds gusting over 35 mph

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow;

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light to moderate lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; patchy blowing snow; northwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Partly cloudy light lake effect snow showers over the west wind belts

>Highs: 20

Tuesday: Partly cloudy light lake effect showers over the west wind belts; cold

>Highs: 10s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom
Kadence Horton, 8, of Iron River gives a hug to Steven Pringle, owner of Build a Bicycle -...
Kingsford man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
MSP logo
UP woman arrested after crossing Mackinac Bridge for threatening husband with gun
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home
Escanaba Mill
Proposal to transform Escanaba Mill, retain 1,200+ jobs gets first green light

Latest News

Midweek mess: winter storm brings heavy rain, snow, gusty winds through Thursday
Long stretch of snow and rain until the weekend
Rain and snow to start then wet heavy snow to end week
Partial sunshine and a snow flurry -- before midweek storm comes in a fury
Partly sunny Tuesday with off and on light snow before system brings moderate to heavy...
Partial sunshine and a snow flurry -- before midweek storm comes in a fury