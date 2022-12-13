Midweek mess: winter storm brings heavy rain, snow, gusty winds through Thursday

View NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A moisture-rich and strong system from the Eastern Plains of Colorado closes in towards the U.P. and Great Lakes Region late Tuesday night -- moderate to heavy rain and snow possible Wednesday through Thursday. Midweek travel impacts include slushy/slippery road conditions, low visibility and windy conditions as southeast winds gust over 40 mph at times. Few power outages, few to scattered tree damage possible from dense precipitation and the high winds.

Following (slow) system passage late Friday is light to moderate lake effect snow for the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with few to scattered flurries, patchy freezing drizzle; southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

>Lows: Mid 10s to Lower 30s (coldest inland east)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy mixed rain and snow; southeast winds gusting over 35 mph

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy wet snow; accumulations can exceed 10″ for areas west by end of Thursday; east winds gusting over 35 mph

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow;

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light to moderate lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; patchy blowing snow; northwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Partly cloudy light lake effect snow showers over the west wind belts

>Highs: 20

Tuesday: Partly cloudy light lake effect showers over the west wind belts; cold

>Highs: 10s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.