Match on Main grants awarded to two UP businesses

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced 35 local small businesses around the state that were awarded the Match on Main grant and two of them are in the Upper Peninsula.

Great Northern Title in Marquette and Red Jacket Enterprises LLC in Hancock were each awarded $25,000 through Match on Main. The Match on Main grants are aimed at supporting local small businesses to create resiliency and strengthen downtowns.

Great Northern Title was preparing for a major renovation even before the grant.

“It’s so helpful,” said Jill Schwenke, Great Northern Title & Abstract co-owner. “The project itself, of course, is going to be costly so having been awarded the grant is just going to help us be able to complete this project like we want to,”

Red Jacket Enterprises plans to expand the patio space of the Fifth & Elm at the Orpheum Theater.

“One of the things that excites me most about this location is it’s been one that has been on my radar for many years in terms of being able to see a way to make the two businesses work and combine,” said Boone Fiala, Red Jacket Enterprises VPO.

Work on the Great Northern Title renovations is set to begin soon. The patio work for the Orpheum will begin this summer.

