Judge reduces Sadowski’s murder charge to 2nd degree

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, in Alger County Circuit Court, Judge Brian D. Rahilly granted a defense motion that set aside the jury’s verdict of First Degree Murder for Jason Sadowski.

In court, a lesser conviction of Second Degree Murder was entered.

The original charge of First Degree Murder carries a sentence of life without parole. The new charge of Second Degree Murder carries a sentence of life or any term of years.

In a press release, Alger County Prosecuting Attorney, Robert T. Steinhoff said, “We are frankly shocked and alarmed by the ruling. With this ruling, the court is saying that no reasonable jury could have found the defendant guilty based on the proofs the prosecution presented at trial. In fact, Mr. Sadowski was ultimately convicted of first degree murder by a jury of his peers, which was supported by our evidence alone. We strongly disagree with the court’s ruling and believe it is contrary to the law.”

Steinhoff is considering appellate options for review of the Court’s decision.

36 days ago, a jury convicted Sadowski of Murder in the First Degree for the killing of Timothy Mozader.

Sentencing for Sadowski is scheduled for December 21.

