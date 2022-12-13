Jingle Bell Fun Run races to Marquette

A festive runner gets ready for the 5K
A festive runner gets ready for the 5K(KNOP)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fun run is coming to Marquette this weekend.

Queen City Running Company will host the Jingle Bell 5K Fun Run in conjunction with Perform4Life and MQT Nutrition. The free event will feature the run along Marquette’s bike path and a holiday gathering at Ore Dock Brewing Co. for food and refreshments. Organizers encourage everyone to bring a toy to donate to the Mining Journal Holiday Cheer Club. Christmas sweaters are also encouraged.

Organizers say the run is for all ages and skill levels.

“We encourage everyone to come down,” said Paige Du Bois, QCRC general manager. “It’s for runners and walkers of all ages. We just want everyone to come down and enjoy being together around the holiday season.”

The Jingle Bell 5K Fun Run will be this Saturday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. Participants should meet outside Queen City Running.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kadence Horton, 8, of Iron River gives a hug to Steven Pringle, owner of Build a Bicycle -...
Kingsford man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
MSP logo
UP woman arrested after crossing Mackinac Bridge for threatening husband with gun
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home
Partly sunny Tuesday with off and on light snow before system brings moderate to heavy...
Partial sunshine and a snow flurry -- before midweek storm comes in a fury
File: Jason Sadowski on trial
Judge reduces Sadowski’s murder charge to 2nd degree

Latest News

Judge reduces Sadowski’s murder charge to 2nd degree
Judge reduces Sadowski’s murder charge to 2nd degree
Ishpeming Fire - Dec. 13, 2022
Ishpeming Fire
A conceptual rendering of a section of Shophouse Park, planned for Lot 12 of 480 River Park...
Marquette’s Shophouse Park project gets $3 million state grant
Escanaba Mill
Proposal to transform Escanaba Mill, retain 1,200+ jobs gets first green light