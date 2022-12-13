Jingle Bell Fun Run races to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fun run is coming to Marquette this weekend.

Queen City Running Company will host the Jingle Bell 5K Fun Run in conjunction with Perform4Life and MQT Nutrition. The free event will feature the run along Marquette’s bike path and a holiday gathering at Ore Dock Brewing Co. for food and refreshments. Organizers encourage everyone to bring a toy to donate to the Mining Journal Holiday Cheer Club. Christmas sweaters are also encouraged.

Organizers say the run is for all ages and skill levels.

“We encourage everyone to come down,” said Paige Du Bois, QCRC general manager. “It’s for runners and walkers of all ages. We just want everyone to come down and enjoy being together around the holiday season.”

The Jingle Bell 5K Fun Run will be this Saturday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. Participants should meet outside Queen City Running.

