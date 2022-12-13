Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 26-year-old former employee of Upper Peninsula Health System-Marquette is in jail for allegedly hiding a camera in a hospital bathroom.

On Dec. 2, the Marquette Police Department was contacted to investigate a hidden camera located in a bathroom at the hospital.

After an investigation, MPD identified Jarod Joseph Havican of Marquette, who was an employee of UPHS-Marquette. The Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a fourteen-count felony warrant for Havican’s arrest and police arrested Havican Tuesday.

The authorized warrant is for seven counts of using computers to commit a crime and seven counts of capturing/distributing and image of an unclothed person.

Havican is lodged at the Marquette County Jail on a $70,000 bond. He was arraigned in Marquette County District Court Tuesday afternoon and is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Dec. 21 at 10:45 a.m.

In a statement to TV6, UPHS-Marquette said:

“At UP Health System – Marquette, our top priority is the safety of our patients, employees, providers, and visitors, and we take any allegation related to an employee very seriously. We are aware of the arrest of an employee that occurred on Dec. 13, 2022, and are cooperating with the local authorities investigating this matter. This individual is no longer employed by UP Health System. Due to confidentiality, we cannot provide any further information related to this situation or any employee matter. Thank you for understanding.”

The victims of this incident have been identified and notified. The investigation is still ongoing.

