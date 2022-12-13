Holiday shipping deadlines approach for UPS, FedEx, US mail

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and...
FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and same-day shipping.(UPS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The clock is ticking to get holiday gifts delivered on time.

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and same-day shipping to make sure presents arrive on time.

All three delivery services have posted their holiday shipping deadlines which are almost the same as last year.

For FedEx, the last day for ground delivery is Wednesday, Dec. 14.

For the U.S. Postal Service, the last day for ground delivery is Saturday, Dec. 17.

UPS, on the other hand, suggests getting an estimate from its website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kadence Horton, 8, of Iron River gives a hug to Steven Pringle, owner of Build a Bicycle -...
Kingsford man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
MSP logo
UP woman arrested after crossing Mackinac Bridge for threatening husband with gun
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home
Partly sunny Tuesday with off and on light snow before system brings moderate to heavy...
Partial sunshine and a snow flurry -- before midweek storm comes in a fury
File: Jason Sadowski on trial
Judge reduces Sadowski’s murder charge to 2nd degree

Latest News

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
N. Carolina AG to weigh charges in Meadows voter fraud case
Inflation
A slowdown in US inflation eases some pressure on households
Lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.
US lawmakers introduce legislation to ban TikTok
A Patriot missile battery may soon be heading to Ukraine.
US poised to approve Patriot missile battery for Ukraine